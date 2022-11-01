Castaic man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A 44-year-old Castaic man was arrested Monday morning in Newhall who was suspected of misdemeanor indecent exposure, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. 

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 8:40 a.m. regarding a Hispanic man “acting aggressive and exposing himself” on Lyons Avenue and Peachland Avenue. 

“Upon arrival,” Arriaga said, “deputies detained a male matching the suspect description. During investigation, deputies learned the suspect was observed grabbing his genitals near a bus stop. He then exposed his genitals. The male detained was positively identified as the suspect.” 

Arriaga said the man was arrested and booked on suspicion of indecent exposure at about 9:40 a.m. His bail was set at $10,000. However, according to an L.A. County Sheriff’s booking log, the suspect was released Tuesday morning on citation to appear in court at a later date.

