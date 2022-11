A child, either a toddler or a baby, was transported in a carrier via airlift out of Central Park at noon on Thursday.

Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said firefighters responded to a medical emergency call on the 27000 block of Seco Canyon Road and arrived on the scene at 12:05 p.m.

The child was then transported to Central Park, then airlifted to Northridge Hospital Medical Center, according to first responder radio traffic.