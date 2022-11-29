CHP: Officers find missing woman naked at scene of crash

A woman who was reported missing in Orange County was taken into custody on a psychological hold Saturday after she was found naked at the scene of a multivehicle crash.

The woman, who was not identified due to patient privacy laws, was found around 10:47 a.m. at the scene of a five-vehicle crash, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall-area office.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, south of Smokey Bear Road.

There were no serious injuries reported, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected as factors at this time, according to officials.

The woman was found walking in the third lane from the left on the northbound side. Officers covered the woman and briefly detained her for questioning at the scene.

“Through the investigation, it was determined she needed to be taken to the local hospital for a mental evaluation hold,” Greengard wrote.