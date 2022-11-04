City to host second public meeting for Bouquet trail project

News release

Following a public meeting in August to discuss the upcoming construction of the Bouquet Canyon Trail, which will connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, residents are invited to join the city of Santa Clarita for a public meeting Wednesday to learn more about the project through a discussion with the city’s project managers.

The Saugus Phase 1: Bouquet Canyon Trail to Central Park project will enable residents to take full advantage of a new connection to Central Park from Bouquet Canyon Road, which allows pedestrians and cyclists to safely navigate the city’s off-street trail system without having to worry about the hazards posed by vehicle traffic.

Santa Clarita residents are invited to attend a meeting scheduled for Wednesday. Residents can access the meeting and participate remotely via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m., or join city staff for the in-person portion of the meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. The Zoom webinar information is: Webinar ID: 847 2352 1667 and passcode 571051.

At the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from city project managers about the Bouquet Canyon Trail, which is planned to provide a safe and healthy way for pedestrians and cyclists to access Central Park from Bouquet Canyon Road. The trail will be constructed along the south side of Bouquet Creek, allowing users to bypass traffic between Espuella Drive and Central Park.

For more information about the Saugus Phase 1: Bouquet Canyon Trail to Central Park project, contact Araz Valijan at 661-286-4031 or by email at [email protected].