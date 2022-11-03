College Brief for Nov. 3

Local students selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities dean’s list

The following students have been named to the 2022 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced:

• Nicholas R. Moore, senior, college of science and engineering, from Stevenson Ranch.

• Tanay A. Suryavanshi, senior, school of nursing, from Stevenson Ranch.

• Megan Meacham, senior, college of science and engineering, from Valencia.

• Abigail S. Peretz, freshman, college of education/human development, from Valencia.

To qualify for the dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.