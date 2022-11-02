Convicted felon and woman arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges

A male convicted felon and a woman were both arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges on Tuesday in Castaic, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, school resource deputies were patrolling the 31500 block of Castaic Road at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, conducting a crime suppression operation.

Deputies observed a man and a woman seated in a parked vehicle with the door ajar, according to Arriaga. Deputies proceeded with a welfare check for the vehicle’s occupants and noticed they both appeared distraught.

“As they (deputies) reached the vehicle, a male occupant immediately exited and tossed a baggie of methamphetamine onto the top of the vehicle,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The man and woman were both detained, pending further investigation.

A search of the 31-year-old woman resulted in deputies locating a loaded firearm in her waistband, according to Arriaga. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of numerous documents, not matching the names of either party.

The 29-year-old man was identified as a convicted felon and was arrested on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of identity theft and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Both were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remain in custody at the time of this publication.