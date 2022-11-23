Deputies: Man arrested after attempted bank robbery

A robbery suspect is detained after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies removed him from the Extended Stay America in Stevenson Ranch on Wednesday, 112322. Dan Watson/The Signal
A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in an Extended Stay America in Stevenson Ranch after fleeing from deputies pursuing him on suspicion of an attempted robbery of a U.S. Bank on Pico Canyon Road, according to law enforcement officials. 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch for a report of an attempted robbery of a U.S. Bank, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station. 

Deputies reported a Black man entered the U.S. Bank, stated he had a firearm and demanded money, she added. The suspect fled on foot. 

The suspect was found at an Extended Stay America on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road, Arriaga said. Deputies were able to detain him and he was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.  

