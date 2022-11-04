Deputies search for suspects who drove into deputy vehicle, fled from scene

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies searched for two men in a black Cadillac CTS who fled from deputies and also rammed into their patrol car Thursday night after they conducted a traffic stop in Canyon Country, according to emergency radio traffic dispatch.

At approximately 7:19 p.m., deputies reported they conducted a traffic stop for two men in a black Cadillac CTS on Sand Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road. However, the two men drove into the deputies’ vehicle and drove off at “high speeds.”

The black Cadillac CTS had sustained damage to the right side of the windshield and also had a missing rear bumper.

Deputies called the incident a 245 — an assault with a deadly weapon. Aero was called on to assist with the search of the men, but as of 7:48 p.m. there was no sighting of the vehicle.

According to emergency radio dispatch traffic, the license plate came back to an address in Sun Valley.

Deputies continued to investigate the incident Thursday evening. The suspects remained outstanding as of 8 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.