Deputies: Store employee steals iPhones, turns himself in

An employee who stole multiple iPhones in Stevenson Ranch turned himself in on Monday, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials reported.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga in an email to The Signal, on Sept. 29 an employee from Spearhead Mobility stole approximately $21,000 worth of iPhones on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road.

“The employee never returned to work thereafter and remained outstanding at the time the report was taken,” wrote Arriaga.

On Monday, the Panorama City resident turned himself in to the SCV Sheriff’s Station, Arriaga said.

He was booked on suspicion of grand theft and later released on his own recognizance.