Drive thru altercation results in one arrest on suspicion of felony battery

A Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of felony battery after a drive-thru altercation on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a battery call for service at the Starbucks Sutter Point Plaza at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Upon arrival, deputies learned as the victim pulled into the drive thru, the suspect pulled in behind him and then approached him, according to Arriaga.

The two engaged in a verbal altercation, which accelerated to the suspect physically assaulting the victim, according to Arriaga. An employee intervened in the altercation.

The suspect returned to his vehicle and drove away out of view.

“The victim sustained significant medical injuries and was evaluated on scene by medical personnel,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The suspect remained outstanding at the time the report was taken.

According to Arriaga, detectives were able to identify a name and residence for the suspect through followup investigation.

“On Nov. 3, deputies with the Crime Impact Team contacted the suspect at his residence on the 28600 block of Darrow Avenue in Santa Clarita,” wrote Arriaga. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony battery.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.