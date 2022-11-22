Family to host memorial for son who died in collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road

The Thomas family announced a memorial ceremony on Friday evening for their son Spencer Gerry Thomas, who was one of four men who died in a vehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road in late August.

“In Spencer’s honor and in an effort to raise awareness as to the tragic danger of reckless driving, we will be gathering family, friends, Ashlynn and the world-famous ‘Dust Buggy’ under the stars at the crash site known as ‘Spencer’s Cross Roads’ on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.,” Gabriela Thomas, mother of Spencer, wrote in an email.

“We would like to extend an invitation for the community to join us,” she added.

The memorial will be at 29889 San Francisquito Canyon Road. Gabriela Thomas and her family hope to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding on the canyon.

“As a loving mother I am compelled to advocate for my son who no longer has a voice,” Thomas said.

According to a report from California Highway Patrol officers, Wilber Montenegro of Valencia is believed to have been driving his white 2019 BMW M5 with two passengers southbound on San Francisquito Canyon Road, south of North Quail Trail, when he made an unsafe turning movement to the left.

Spencer Thomas was driving with his girlfriend Ashlynn Vonderau in a blue 1989 GMC Suburban northbound on that road when Montenegro traveled over double yellow lines and collided with Thomas’ vehicle.

The fiery collision resulted in the deaths of Thomas, Montenegro, Shane Rivera of Valencia and Eugene Segura, who died a day after the collision in a hospital from blunt trauma.