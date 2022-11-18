Festival of Trees benefits the Boys & Girls Club of SCV starting Friday

The annual Festival of Trees event is set to take place this weekend in support of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.

Over the span of the weekend, residents can visit the Festival of Trees during Community Days at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, to view elaborately decorated trees, gingerbread houses and vignettes created by professional designers and other talented individuals. The displays will be available for silent auction bidding.

The event is scheduled as follows:

Friday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Magic of the Lights Gala at 6 p.m. (a pre-purchased ticket or sponsorship is required for this event).

Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Holiday Hocus Pocus magic show at 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Jingle Jam (swing music and dance) 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Admission prices are as follows: $10 for adults and $5 for children, seniors and military. Admission can be paid for at the door.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3EGI6wS.

For questions or to make donations, email Ali Cambell at [email protected].