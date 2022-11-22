Girl Scouts off to the races

By Malerie McCalla

For The Signal

The Girl Scouts in Troop 942 set off to the races right here in Saugus, led by retired Cub Scout leader Bob Putnam and Girl Scout leader Caitlin Pass. The father-daughter duo took on leading the girls in earning their Girl Scout race car design badge.

With the Derby Cub Scout legacy on the line, the entire badge earning process was taken to the next level after the car design was complete in September and a professional derby track was built. Putnam purchased and assembled the 35-foot aluminum track in time for the Powder Puff Derby Race. Each girl had time to practice and weigh in their decorated car while they awaited the big day on Nov. 2.

Each racer checked in and received a pit pass and the lineup was created. The Girl Scouts also took a look at the competition while voting on their favorite design. Rocket Rider, Strike, Bubble Gum Thunder, Shooting Star and the rest of the cars were checked in and ready to go.

Putnam then led the races, announcing each racer as they all completed a race in each of the four lanes. The pinewood derby track calculated times and displayed them as well as individual places as each race concluded. Both racers and fans enjoyed more than 48 races total, earning not only their design badge but the utility was also complete. Each car made it down all four times.

The event concluded with an award ceremony that included both race time winners as well as design winners. Valentina Ruvalcaba Trejo (first), Kelly Geyer (second), and Bailey Hastings (third) took their places on the winner stands. Ellie Lindgreen, Aubrey Borja and Lola Shileikis showed off their winning designs and everyone enjoyed a celebratory ice cream sundae.

The Girl Scouts in Troop 942 held their pinewood derby on Nov. 2. Courtesy photo. The Girl Scouts in Troop 942 held their pinewood derby on Nov. 2. Courtesy photo.