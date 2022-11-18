Greetings with Gratitude’s Christmas morning event to fight homelessness

This file photo shows a past Christmas when Greetings with Gratitude gave away gifts on Christmas day at Skid Row. This year, the group is teaming up with Bridge to Home to give gifts to those in need at the Santa Clarita Community Center. Courtesy photo
Greetings with Gratitude is set to honor the Christmas spirit of spreading joy, love and kindness this holiday season by fighting the crisis of homelessness on Christmas morning.  

Greetings with Gratitude is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the Santa Clarita Valley community by regularly dealing with the deeper issues of the homelessness crisis.  

On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, Greetings with Gratitude will host an ideal Christmas morning with warm food, music and gifts from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Yellow Victorian Plaza, 24421 Walnut St. Backpacks with sanitary essentials, toys, hot meals and more are set to be given away.  

Thos wishing to donate can purchase items off of Greetings with Gratitude’s Amazon wish list at amzn.to/3GC23pM. In-person donations will also be accepted at the event, but must be new and in packages.  

