Homeowner chases away suspected Thanksgiving Day burglar

A homeowner on the 27000 block of Alta Knoll Drive in Saugus got a rude and frightening awakening on Thanksgiving morning when a suspected burglar entered the home.

The incident was confirmed by Deputy Wyatt from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to have happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Wyatt said the homeowner had chased the suspect away by the time deputies arrived.

The incident was reported by someone identifying himself as the homeowner on the NextDoor app under the username of William H.

“A guy broke into my house this morning at 6:30 a.m. while my wife and I were sleeping. We woke to a crashing glass breaking sound only to find this creep in our house,” read William H.’s post. “We called 9-1-1 immediately and confronted the intruder. Exchanged a few words with him and he left through the broken glass door.”

The user also stated the suspect left in a dark Chevy Avalanche parked in his driveway and had apparently knocked on the homeowner’s door before walking to the back of the home, where he attempted to find a way in before breaking a French door window and entering through there.

The user described the suspect as bald with dark brown hair around the sides, a black cast on his left wrist and a wedding band, wearing a white full sleeve sweatshirt with black sweat pants and black shoes. He also described the suspect as in either their early 40’s or late 30’s, white, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 220 pounds.

No arrests have been made in connection with this incident, at the time of this publication.