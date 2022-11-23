‘Little Gems’ art exhibit coming to SCAA Gallery

A new exhibit at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Newhall offers “affordable little works of art, small paintings under 12 inches,” the reason it’s called “Little Gems,” according to Olga Kaczmar.

Kaczmar, who has a piece of art in the show that’s now on display until Dec. 18 at the SCAA Gallery on Sixth Street, said the exhibit calls in little affordable pieces that can be given to loved ones as Christmas gifts.

“For instance, if your best friend likes horses, you might find a horse piece that they will appreciate,” Kaczmar added. “It’s an opportunity to gift flower art to that special loved one that lasts more than three days. There are a lot of small flower paintings for moms and grandmas, or for that ‘hard-to-buy-for’ person, maybe an abstract art for the younger generation, to make them guess what it is.”

According to Kaczmar, “Little Gems” exhibits a wide variety of subject matter.

“Most of our art follows a theme, such as ‘The Great Outdoors,’ ‘Visions of Santa Clarita’ or ‘Heart of the West,’” Kaczmar said. “In this case, there is no theme, only our favorite small pieces at economical prices.”

SCAA is set to offer a reception for the exhibit 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Guests who attend can enjoy wine, appetizers and live musical entertainment.

“Most of the exhibiting artists who are in the show will probably attend,” Kaczmar said.

SCAA was started in 1989 with a goal to improve the cultural aspects of Santa Clarita by making visual art visible. For more information about the group or the “Little Gems” exhibit, go to SantaClaritaArtists.org. The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St. in Newhall.