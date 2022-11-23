‘Little Gems’ art exhibit coming to SCAA Gallery

Rene Smoller’s “Night Garden” is one of the pieces of art on display until December 18th at the “Little Gems” exhibit at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Newhall. Photo courtesy of Rene Smoller
A new exhibit at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Newhall offers “affordable little works of art, small paintings under 12 inches,” the reason it’s called “Little Gems,” according to Olga Kaczmar. 

Kaczmar, who has a piece of art in the show that’s now on display until Dec. 18 at the SCAA Gallery on Sixth Street, said the exhibit calls in little affordable pieces that can be given to loved ones as Christmas gifts. 

“For instance, if your best friend likes horses, you might find a horse piece that they will appreciate,” Kaczmar added. “It’s an opportunity to gift flower art to that special loved one that lasts more than three days. There are a lot of small flower paintings for moms and grandmas, or for that ‘hard-to-buy-for’ person, maybe an abstract art for the younger generation, to make them guess what it is.”  

According to Kaczmar, “Little Gems” exhibits a wide variety of subject matter.  

“Most of our art follows a theme, such as ‘The Great Outdoors,’ ‘Visions of Santa Clarita’ or ‘Heart of the West,’” Kaczmar said. “In this case, there is no theme, only our favorite small pieces at economical prices.” 

SCAA is set to offer a reception for the exhibit 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Guests who attend can enjoy wine, appetizers and live musical entertainment.   

“Most of the exhibiting artists who are in the show will probably attend,” Kaczmar said. 

SCAA was started in 1989 with a goal to improve the cultural aspects of Santa Clarita by making visual art visible. For more information about the group or the “Little Gems” exhibit, go to SantaClaritaArtists.org. The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St. in Newhall. 

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected]

