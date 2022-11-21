Local schools organize ‘Give a Turkey Drive’

Three high schools, two middle schools and several elementary schools in the Sulphur Springs Union School district banded together on Saturday at Golden Valley High School to deliver a Thanksgiving dinner for those in need.

Golden Valley High, Canyon High School, La Mesa Junior High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School were among those that assembled more than 400 bags of supplies, including turkeys, for distribution to nearly 350 families. Families who qualified and were registered simply had to drive up, pick up their food/supplies and leave.

The simplicity of being able to provide a full Thanksgiving meal to those who need it is a feeling beyond words, said April Rego, resource coordinator for Golden Valley.

Kiehl Quila, 14, from La Mesa Jurnior High School carries Thanksgiving turkeys to cars as they drive by during Give a Turkey Drive held at Golden Valley High School on Saturday, 111922. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Words can’t tell you how that feels, you know, to be able to supply and feed a family that really is hurting and struggling, especially in this economy and, you know, with gas prices and inflation,” said Rego. “All of our families, they really need it and it’s amazing to be able to provide that for them.”

Rego said in addition to each of the schools that participated in the food drive, there were also two days of food collection done outside of a local Walmart. In total Rego said volunteers must have donated more than 40 hours of their time to make the drive happen.

“When we come together, it takes a village. When we come together we’re able to provide these kinds of events and the support to our community. It really does make a difference,” said Rego. “So for everybody to have that opportunity and to step out and do just one little thing, even if it’s just one, it makes a difference in the lives of so many.”

Dr. Ashley Swanson from the Sulphur Springs School District uses a mega-phone as cars drive by to receive a turkey and fixing for a Thanksgiving meal during the Give a Turkey Drive held at Golden Valley High School on Saturday, 111922. Dan Watson/The Signal

Several local churches and businesses also assisted in the drive. Golden Valley Principal Sal Frias said their help was instrumental.

“It starts with our outstanding partners. We have outstanding churches… we have churches donating not only money but donated food items that we need for the meal,” said Frias. “We had Walmart not only housing the turkeys but the cream to let us buy them from them and store them… and then the meals go to a family that needs a little help.”

In addition to the distribution done at Golden Valley, organizers said they also delivered food to families who couldn’t make it to the drive.

“We also have families that cannot cook because they’re either homeless or have some kind of circumstance – they have the inability to cook a meal,” said Rego. “So we had to have partners donate funding to be able to buy them gift certificates for Denny’s and restaurants so the family can actually go and have a hot meal for Thanksgiving.”