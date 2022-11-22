Man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a child faces jury trial

A jury trial date has been set after a pretrial hearing for the case in which a 31-year-old man is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a child over a span of three years.

Saugus resident Marino Daniele Giammarco was arrested on April 13, 2019, by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies and charged on suspicion of one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count of committing lewd acts of a child.

“The jury trial is set for Nov. 30,” wrote the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office in an email to The Signal.

At the time of his arrest, Giammarco had been picked up on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided to move forward with the sex charges as opposed to the weapons offense.

Prosecutors say they learned and now allege that between Aug. 1, 2016, and April 8, 2019, Giammarco committed continuous sexual abuse on a child under the age of 14 and that he engaged in more than three “lewd and lascivious acts” on that child. Prosecutors also allege that on or about April 9, 2019, Giammarco committed a lewd act on the same child.

Giammarco posted bail a few days after his arrest and was released from custody. His bail was set at $460,000.

Giammarco appeared in court on Oct. 11 for a pretrial conference. During a pretrial conference, the involved parties establish timelines for concluding all pretrial activities, such as setting a tentative trial date, encouraging the settlement of cases, counsel trying to agree on undisputed facts or points of law, and more.