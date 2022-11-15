Man arrested on suspicion of brandishing weapon against his wife

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A Castaic man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of making verbal threats and brandishing a firearm toward his wife, according to law enforcement officials.  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 28600 block of Black Oak Lane in Castaic after they received a call regarding a family disturbance. Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station, said responding deputies discovered the suspect made verbal threats toward his wife while brandishing a firearm. 

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $50,000 bail. He was later released on bond, Arriaga added. 

