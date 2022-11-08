Man arrested on suspicion of possession of unregistered firearms

A San Fernando man was arrested on suspicion of possession of unregistered firearms and concealed weapons within his vehicle Friday, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

Joshua Greengard, public information officer for the CHP Newhall Office, said CHP officers on patrol of the northbound Highway 14 near Agua Dulce Canyon Road observed a 2002 Toyota Camry at a high rate of speed at approximately 12:12 a.m.

CHP officers conducted an enforcement stop of the vehicle. During the investigation, officers located two firearms inside the suspect’s vehicle, Greengard said.

The weapons were unregistered, too, he added.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of unregistered firearms and concealed weapons, and held in lieu of $30,000 bail.