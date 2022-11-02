Man detained on suspicion of hitting woman on Lyons

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station on Golden Valley Road.
A man was detained Wednesday morning on suspicion of battering a woman on Lyons Avenue and Apple Street in Newhall, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. 

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the suspect was being detained as of 11:45 a.m., and deputies were still looking for the victim who’d apparently fled the scene.  

“It looks like there were a couple of calls on this individual,” Arriaga told The Signal during a phone call as deputies continued their investigation. “While a deputy was en route, however — to a separate unrelated call — he did observe the same individual punch a female in the face.” 

Arriaga said the initial call regarding the incident came in around 11:05, and another call came in around 11:20. The deputy who said he witnessed the punch reported it at about 11:20, she added.

