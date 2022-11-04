New details emerge in Newhall shooting

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital at approximately 7:20 p.m. Wednesday regarding a report of a gunshot victim, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The victim was a 16-year-old boy, who was shot in the hip. At the time of this publication, his condition is stable and expected to survive. Arriaga said he was being driven to the hospital, in a civilian vehicle, from the scene of the shooting when the vehicle was involved in a collision near the hospital.

“During investigation, deputies learned a male Black suspect approached three male Hispanics and fired several rounds from a handgun, striking one 16-year-old juvenile in the hip,” wrote Arriaga in a prepared statement. “The incident possibly took place at the Village Apartments in Newhall, [but] detectives are still trying to determine an exact location. The victim was transported by personal vehicle to a local hospital for medical treatment.”

No arrests have been made, at the time of this publication, and the investigation remains ongoing. Arriaga said a motive has not yet been determined and that anyone with information is asked to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted via “LA Crime Stoppers” at www.LACrimeStoppers.org.