One suspect arrested in connection to Tuesday night mall robbery

One suspect in a group of four from Tuesday night’s robbery at Macy’s in Valencia has been arrested, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, an altercation that took place at the department store in the Westfield Valencia Town Center sometime around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday between three of the robbery suspects and at least one loss prevention officer resulted in one suspect leaving behind a key FOB to a vehicle.

“It was reported (that) four male Black adults took items from the business and fought loss prevention officers before taking off on foot,” Arriaga wrote in an email to The Signal. “Upon arrival, deputies learned four Black males were observed selecting items from the display shelves and concealing them into their waistbands.”

Arriaga added that a loss prevention officer had confronted one of the suspects as the man exited the store with merchandise. While doing so, Arriaga continued, the three other suspects confronted the loss prevention officer, which led to the altercation.

“During the altercation,” Arriaga said, “one suspect left behind his personal jacket containing a key FOB. Deputies conducted a search of the area and did not locate the suspects. However, (they) located a vehicle belonging to the key FOB. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a wallet containing an ID with identifiable information.”

Arriaga said that the vehicle was towed. A suspect — a 23-year-old Lancaster man — was subsequently identified and arrested at about 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday in relation to the incident. His bail was set at $50,000.

Arriaga told The Signal that she had no further information since the arrest report was still not available as of Thursday morning.