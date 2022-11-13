Person detained at gunpoint on Highway 14

A person was being detained at gunpoint on the eastbound side of Highway 14, near the Soledad Canyon Road off ramp, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to law enforcement radio traffic.

According to radio traffic, a single California Highway Patrol Officer had the suspect – driving a white Chevrolet SUV – at gunpoint until back up from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrived.

Radio traffic also indicated the suspect attempted to hit the officer with their car and tried to drive away.

At the time of this publication, law enforcement is still attempting to get the driver out of their vehicle.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.