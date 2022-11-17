Queen Nation: Tribute to the music of Queen, Nov. 26 at The Canyon

News release

Queen Nation returns to The Canyon Nov. 26 to perform a show that regularly ends up to standing-room-only crowds.

They put on a true to life re-creation of an early 80’s Queen concert in matching-era stage attire with their shows including all the classic Queen hits and more.

Queen Nation’s musicians not only sound like Queen, but also visually take you back to a time when Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon ruled the rock world. Queen Nation’s lineup includes Mike McManus on guitar and lead singer Gregory Finsley, who is also an accomplished piano player who plays and sings exactly the way Mercury used to perform on piano during a live Queen concert.

Bass player Parker Combs always gets a rousing ovation when he starts the opening bass lines to “Another One Bites the Dust.” Peter Burke, featured on drums and vocals, has performed and recorded with many major musicians including Wilson Phillips, Tiffany and the Bullet Boys.

Tickets ($20-$36 plus fees) are available online through AXS, over the phone at 888-645-5006, and in person at the Canyon Santa Clarita box office. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Opening set by Deepest Purple.

For more information, visit www.wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.