Rain showers and high winds expected to hit SCV

Santa Clarita residents were predicted to be going to sleep Tuesday night accompanied by the sound of rain that will possibly continue until the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service stated, as of Tuesday at 12:57 p.m., that there was a 60% chance of rain for Tuesday night.

“Rain likely, mainly after 11 p.m.,” wrote the site.

Santa Clarita is also expected to endure 10 to 15 mph winds, with wind gusts possibly as high as 20 mph.

The chance of rain was expected to decline to 20% before 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Wind speeds were expected to drop down between 5 and 10 mph with wind gusts reaching a possible 15 mph.