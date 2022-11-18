Red flag warning in effect for Santa Clarita

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, or a fire weather watch, for the western parts of Los Angeles County and much of Ventura County for Saturday, which means critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur.

“A moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is expected late Friday night through Saturday,” reads the red flag warning. “There is some uncertainty in humidity, but gusty northeast wins combined with low humidity of possibly as low as 8 to 15% may support six or more hours of critical fire weather conditions.”

The National Weather Service forecasts northeast winds with gusts up to 40 to 55 mph for wind-prone mountains, and local gusts to 70 mph over windy peaks and canyons. The strongest winds are expected Saturday morning.

If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property, according to the National Weather Service.

