Robbery witness interrupts crime, suspect leaves with nothing

A robbery suspect left with nothing after a witness interrupted the alleged crime at a CVS on the 25800 block of McBean Parkway in Valencia on Sunday, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies responded to the CVS at approximately 6:30 p.m. and, upon investigation, learned that the suspect – described as a man wearing a mesh mask and blue scrubs – demanded the employee empty the cash register in “a threatening manner.”

“During investigation, deputies learned the suspect entered the business and told an employee he had a firearm and demanded money from the cash register,” wrote Arriaga in a prepared statement. “The suspect was provided money. However, when confronted by a witness, the suspect left the money and left the location.”

Arriaga said that shortly after the alleged crime, a man matching the suspect’s description, a 26-year-old from North Hollywood, was detained on suspicion of robbery and hit-and-run. He was positively identified as the suspect, according to Arriaga, and remains in custody at the time of this publication.