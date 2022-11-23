Santa Clarita approves $3.3 million design contract for sports complex

The city of Santa Clarita awarded a $3.3 million design contract to Kimley-Horn and Associates Tuesday night to prepare for an expansion of the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on the undeveloped southeastern portion of the 38-acre property.

According to the agenda item, the scope of the work for this design contract includes architectural, engineering and landscape design services required to prepare construction documents. These documents will consist of complete plans, specification and engineer’s estimates for construction.

City staff noted the project would include a number of amenities including the addition of three full-size multipurpose fields and one multipurpose field for 12-and-under youth sports.

It also is planned to incorporate a 400-meter running track with terraced seating around a portion of the track, an inclusive playground, a bike path with multiple tracks, including a USA BMX-sanctioned track, a self-contained dog park with shade canopies and fencing, open space trails, sand volleyball courts, picnic shelters, a restroom building, site and field lighting and additional parking.

According to the report, master planning for the Santa Clarita Sports Complex began in October 1998 and included two public workshops. Since then, the city has conducted several community outreach events to gauge public interest in the project.

City staff updated the SCSC master plan in the beginning of this year based on findings outlined in the parks and recreation five-year plan and from two separate community surveys.

During public comment, two residents criticized the city’s actions, stating it was irresponsible and a waste of tax dollars. However, City Manager Ken Striplin addressed their concerns toward the end of the City Council meeting.

“As it relates to the sports complex buildout, the sports complex was originally around 38 acres,” Striplin said. “Ultimately about 38 acres. Only about half of that, is actually developed. The item on the agenda tonight is the design for the additional 16 acres of the sports complex.”

Councilman Cameron Smyth also addressed members of the public to reassure them. He noted these new amenities, and overall expansion of the project, were brought forth from community feedback.

“When you see what’s being added to that — a new public track and BMX track — these are things that the community has asked for over the years,” Smyth said. “For us to be responsive to that, to deliver, is another example of us hearing from the community.”

“The time doesn’t always work when everyone wants something,” Smyth added, “but to add those amenities is going to be a tremendous asset.”