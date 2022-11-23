Santa Clarita approves Measure H funds for Family Promise’s interim housing facility

The city of Santa Clarita approved a one-year contract with Los Angeles County Tuesday night to receive Measure H funding, in the amount of $193,443, to help address homelessness in the city.

According to the agenda, the approximately $193,443 will be allocated to assist Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley in the construction of an interim housing facility in the Newhall area and for a homeless services coordinator to implement the city’s 2022 plan to address homelessness.

This will have no impact on the city’s general fund, according to city staff.

In March 2017, county voters approved Measure H, a quarter-cent sales tax for the purpose of addressing homelessness countywide. The measure was projected to raise $355 million annually for 10 years, with a sunset date of 2027.

In late 2021, the county contacted city staff to inform them of the estimated allocation of funds. In prior meetings, city and county personnel decided the best course of action was to recommend that $175,123 of the funding be given to Family Promise to continue construction of a new interim housing facility.

This funding coupled with $300,015 from the city’s previous contract and the city-donated parcel will help Family Promise reach its goals, according to city staff.

The approximately $18,000 in remain funds are proposed for a homeless services coordinator to help facilitate the 2022 Community Action Plan to Combat Homelessness, which was adopted by the community task force on homelessness in July 2022.

Family Promise’s interim housing facility is one facility being constructed in Santa Clarita — the other being the new Bridge to Home homeless shelter, which broke ground in March.

City officials and the respective organizations aim to reduce the number of homeless people in Santa Clarita and offer various services to achieve that goal.

Bridge to Home SCV will provide interim housing, daily meals, medical offices, case management, counseling and job training. Family’s Promise interim housing facility will provide a temporary haven for homeless individuals.