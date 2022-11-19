Santa Clarita’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises $137,579

On Oct. 8, more than 500 participants took steps forward in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Bridgeport Park. On Thursday, the amount raised for the cause was finalized.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s was a dedicated walk for participants to demonstrate their love and support for those facing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia diagnoses. The funds raised go to support the efforts to put an end to Alzheimer’s.

Santa Clarita raised more than $137,579 over 76 teams, in hops of ensuring that no one has to face Alzheimer’s or any other dementia by themselves.

“The association is committed to ensuring support is available for those facing a dementia diagnosis here in Santa Clarita Valley while also working toward a cure for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Meg Barron, Alzheimer’s Association California Southland executive director. “Those who walked with us as well as those who continue to volunteer and sponsor these events help families across this community, every day, as well as those who may face an Alzheimer’s diagnosis in the future. Thank you.”

Walk participants hold up yellow ‘Promise Flowers’ prior to the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Bridgeport Park in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The top three fundraising teams were: Buenos Dias with $19,440, Santa Clarita Atheists & Freethinkers with $14,700 and Oakmont of Santa Clarita with $7,311.

Oscar Dominquez was the leader of Bueno Dias, a team name he chose to honor his father’s favorite word before he died in May this year.

“I was passionate. I was on a mission,” said Dominquez. “I know there’s many people that don’t have family like that (able to support their loved ones with dementia-related diseases) or have individuals to help them, so I know that other people need more help, so that motivated me.”

Dominquez’s father fought Alzheimer’s for seven years. Dominguez hopes that one day individuals and families will not have to suffer the consequences of Alzheimer’s.

“My motivation was, ‘Hey, we got to find a cure,’” said Dominquez. “We’re going to find more programs, have money accessible to those families that need it and those individuals battling that disease. It was an awful thing to see my dad go through.”

Donations are open until Dec 31. Those wishing to donate can do so at bit.ly/3hL2bsM.