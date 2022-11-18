SCV high schools to compete in Southern California band championships

Santa Clarita Valley high school bands are set to scatter across Southern California to compete in the 2022 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Championships on Saturday.

The local high schools that are scheduled to compete in SCSBOA this Saturday are: Castaic High School Marching Band and Colorguard, Golden Valley High School Marching Band, Saugus Marching Centurions, William S. Hart High School and West Ranch Wildcat Marching Band.

Castaic is scheduled to perform in Division 1A at 3:44 p.m. at Downey High School, 11040 Brookshire Avenue. Golden Valley is scheduled to perform in Division 2A at 2:30 p.m. and Valencia at 4 p.m. at Martin Luther King High School, 9301 Wood Road in Riverside. Saugus is scheduled to perform in division 4A at 8:02 p.m. and Hart at 8:44 p.m. at Valencia High School (not the one in Santa Clarita), 500 Bradford Avenue, Placentia. West Ranch is scheduled to perform in division 5A at 7:45 p.m., also at Valencia High School in Placentia.

In order to compete in this championship, the local bands have been accumulating momentum and many awards to qualify.

A member of the West Ranch High School color guard and marching band perform a routine during RAGNARÖK, the 10th Annual Valencia Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament, at the Valencia High School football field on Friday, Nov. 12, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Saugus has recently taken first place at Valencia’s competition, RAGNARÖK, in the Division 4A category and many titles at the 36th Keepin’ the Music Alive Field Tournament on Saturday in Oxnard with their piece, “All the Queen’s Roses.” The Saugus High band and color guard won first place in auxiliary, general effects, visual performance, music and band sweepstakes in the Oxnard competition.

“They played really well, more energy today, a little more hype,” said Saugus High band director Bob Grigas about the Oxnard performance. “It was good. It felt nice.”

Golden Valley also competed on Saturday, in addition to RAGNARÖK on Friday, at Moorpark. They won four sweepstakes awards in their division in band, musical performance, visual performance and percussion. Their color guard placed second. This was a first in Golden Valley history.

Members of the Saugus High School marching band perform their routine during RAGNARÖK, the 10th Annual Valencia Pride of the Vikings Field Tournament, at the Valencia High School football field on Friday, Nov. 12, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“We are beyond thrilled,” said Golden Valley Principal Sal Frias.

At Valencia’s RAGNARÖK, Castaic placed first in Division 1A, Golden Valley placed second in Division 2A, Canyon placed fourth in Division 2A and West Ranch placed first in Division 5A.

West Ranch also took home the sweepstakes award at the field show hosted by Valencia (the one in Santa Clarita).

West Ranch is looking to grab its third straight gold medal as top band in its division this weekend. This year, they have moved up to a tougher division.