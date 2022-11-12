Senator Scott Wilk hosts Senior Scam Stopper seminar

Unknown numbers are calling and seniors are answering. To give seniors the resources to not be scammed over the phone, Sen. Scott Wilk and the Contractors State License Board are hosting a virtual Senior Scam Stopper seminar on Tuesday.

Seniors are often targeted by unlicensed and/or unscrupulous characters.

The Senior Scam Stoppers seminars have been offered throughout the state since 1999 in cooperation with legislators, state and local agencies, law enforcement, district attorneys and community-based organizations.

The seminar will provide information about construction-related scams and how seniors can protect themselves when hiring a contractor.

Expert panelists from the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation and the California Department of Insurance are set to be featured.

The virtual seminar is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Registration for the event is available at tinyurl.com/447f9n93.