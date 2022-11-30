The Cube to host tree lighting Friday

The Cube is hosting its second annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday. Courtesy photo.
The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled Friday to host the second annual tree lighting ceremony at The Cube.   

The City Council will lead the community in the countdown before they flip the switch illuminating the stunning Christmas tree located directly on the ice. This year, the event will be emceed by Los Angeles Kings announcer Nick Nickson, and will feature holiday performances by local ice skaters who will be showcased in the upcoming Holiday Skate Show “The Grinch’s Holiday.” Joining them will be local musicians from the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra who will perform our favorite holiday tunes.  

The event is scheduled 7 to 8 p.m. 

Attendees will also have the opportunity to take photos with the Los Angeles Kings Crew and mascot Bailey, as well as Santa Clarita’s own mascot, Sammy Clarita. Children will have the chance to get in the holiday spirit by sledding down a real snow hill right next to the Christmas tree. Sleds will be provided.  

Directly after the event, the community is invited to skate during the public session, or cheer on the UCLA Bruins as they face off against Long Beach State at 8:30 p.m. on the NHL rink.  

For any questions regarding the tree lighting ceremony, contact Larry Bruyere at [email protected].  

