Three suspects steal $1,000 of alcohol in smash-and-grab

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three suspects in connection with a suspected smash-and-grab robbery at the Vons located on the 25800 block of The Old Road in Valencia, according to Sgt. Barkon, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Barkon said three males, approximated to be in either their late teens or early twenties, wearing hoodies went into the Vons, broke the glass on the liquor cabinet and made off with approximately $1,000 worth of alcohol. Barkon also said the suspects left in an “unknown vehicle.”

According to law enforcement radio traffic, the suspects were wearing face masks during the suspected robbery and left in a dark-colored SUV.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.