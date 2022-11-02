Toy drive to be held mid-November

A toy fundraiser for children in social services will be held until Nov. 15 through “Make the World a Better Place,” a nonprofit that provides toys and meals for dependent families of local organizations, such as Bridge to Home.

Toys collected will be given to kids at events in November and December, one of which will be on Nov. 20 at The Canyon, done in coordination with Combat Rock, called The “Combat Christmas Carol Event.” The event will include celebrity readings of the Charles Dickens classic and will include an auction of autographed items.

The presents will be continued to be wrapped and handed out in December at an event, which is not open to the public, at Salt Creek Grille – where children will also receive a breakfast.

If you’d like to donate toys for the event, you can drop them off at Pet Supplies Plus – located at 25658 The Old Road – where donations for Make the World a Better Place will also be accepted.

Tickets to the event at The Canyon can be purchased on Axs.com.