Traffic collision in Canyon Country involves three vehicles

A three-vehicle traffic collision occurred in Canyon Country on Tuesday morning, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.  

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 9:54 a.m. to a vehicle collision on Soledad Street and Ruether Avenue, an intersection just north of Soledad Canyon Road. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 9:59 a.m. 

The collision involved three vehicles: a white Crown Victoria, a white Chevrolet SUV and a Jeep. 

Reportedly, the white Crown Victoria was rear ended by the white Chevrolet SUV and the Jeep.  

Firefighters cleared the scene at 10:09 a.m.  

