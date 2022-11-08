Traffic collision in Canyon Country involves three vehicles

A three-vehicle traffic collision occurred in Canyon Country on Tuesday morning, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 9:54 a.m. to a vehicle collision on Soledad Street and Ruether Avenue, an intersection just north of Soledad Canyon Road. Firefighters arrived on the scene at 9:59 a.m.

Oscar Sol/For The Signal

The collision involved three vehicles: a white Crown Victoria, a white Chevrolet SUV and a Jeep.

Reportedly, the white Crown Victoria was rear ended by the white Chevrolet SUV and the Jeep.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 10:09 a.m.