‘Unity and community’: Santa Claritans cast their votes

Eager voters made their way to the numerous voting centers available in Santa Clarita to cast their votes in the midterm election and earn their coveted “I voted” sticker before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mail-in ballots are becoming a more prevalent option in the voting process. Although they come with a great sense of ease, some still do not feel comfortable with using this format to vote. They feel that voting in person is a tradition that should not be forgotten.

Voters submit their ballot electronically in the voting booths at Rio Norte Junior High School in Valencia, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“When our servicemen went to fight for us in war to preserve our right to vote, they fought for our right to go to the polls and vote,” said voter Eddie Harris.

Harris said that by him coming in to vote at Higher Vision Church, he also helps reduce the chance of voter fraud.

Another factor that could cause some disruption for the in-person voting experience was the downpour of rain and the flood watch issued by the National Weather Service.

“I hope not,” said voter Jocelyn Fricke in response to the turnout possibly being affected.

However, Sung Kim, volunteer for the Rio Norte Junior High School voting center, said that turnout is still good because of the satisfaction that comes with voting in person.

“They feel more responsible: ‘Hey, I did my duty!’” said Kim.

Robert Martinez, a first-time voter, fills out his ballot at Rio Norte Junior High School in Valencia, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Kim said that as the day turned into late-afternoon, they were expecting an even larger turnout as people return home from work and school. Lines were anticipated to go from free-flowing to having a waitlist.

Coming out of a pandemic and currently feeling the pressures of inflation, some felt that now more than ever is the most crucial time to vote.

Voter Leandra Sanchez was casting her vote in person at Rio Norte Junior High as a way to hopefully benefit her community and have people in office who are the best representatives to do so.

“There can be more change for, and benefit, those that are in the working class because it seems like the inflation things have gone up,” said Sanchez. “Pay-wise, things haven’t changed and how are you supposed to stay afloat? It’s like your middle class is going down into a lower class. There’s a greater divide, so maybe making more of a better unity and community.”