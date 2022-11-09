Valencia man arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with prior warrants

A Valencia resident with multiple warrants was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Tuesday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call in regards to a person acting suspiciously in a vehicle at the 26400 block of Bouquet Canyon Road on Tuesday at approximately 8:45 a.m.

The call reported a male in a grey Honda Civic passed out with narcotics in his lap, according to Arriaga.

“Deputies arrived and observed the male sleeping in his car with a baggie of narcotics on his lap, later determined to be fentanyl,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “He was also identified to have two warrants to his name.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance along with his prior warrants.

He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of a $147,000 bail. He remains in custody at the time of this publication.