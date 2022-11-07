Vehicle rolls over near Saugus High School

By Jose Herrera and Trevor Morgan

Signal Staff Writers

Emergency personnel responded to a vehicle rolled over just down the street from Saugus High School on Centurion Way in Saugus on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kaitlyn Aldana, a representative for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, emergency personnel arrived at the scene to a rolled-over vehicle the intersection of Centurion Way and Bouquet Canyon Road at approximately 1:09 p.m.

The vehicle, a white Toyota Tundra, had flipped onto its right side on the center median of Bouquet Canyon Road, just east of its intersection with Centurion Way, where it remained until a tow truck came to remove it.

At the scene, the occupants appeared unharmed as they spoke to first responders. Traffic on the westbound side of Bouquet Canyon was temporarily redirected as the street was closed off while the scene was cleared.

Aldana confirmed there were no injuries or people trapped as a result of the incident.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.