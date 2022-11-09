Woman arrested on suspicion of vandalizing neighbor’s car

A woman was arrested Saturday evening in Canyon Country on suspicion of felony vandalism, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the 18000 block of Annes Circle in Canyon Country for reports of vandalism, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

Responding deputies noted in their report that during an argument over a parking spot between the victim and another resident in the apartment complex, the suspect threw eggs at the victim’s car from her balcony, Arriaga wrote in an email.

The suspect caused approximately $1,500 in damage to the vehicle, she added. The woman was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s booking logs.

She was later released on Sunday on own recognizance, which allows an individual to fight a criminal charge from outside of custody without the necessity of posting bail.