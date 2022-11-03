Zonta to offer Free LifeForward workshop on holiday stress

News release

A workshop, hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “reduce stress, recognize anger triggers, de-escalate with compassion and find ways to cope with family conflict and parenting challenges during the holidays.”

This free LifeForward workshop is scheduled in person from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia, and is offered virtually via Zoom.

Subject matter experts Larry Schallert, licensed clinical social worker, and Tracy Taris, licensed marriage and family therapist, will share their expertise and knowledge with the audience as they present ways to reduce stress, manage daily frustration and avoid angry outbursts during the holiday season.

Virtual registration for joining via Zoom is available at scvzonta.org/lifefoward or email [email protected]. Pre-registration is not required, but those who wish to hold a space for the more popular workshops or require free child care should contact Roxana Topete at Single Mothers Outreach [email protected] or call SMO at 661-288-0117. The number of children MUST be registered at least one week in advance.

Spanish translation can also be provided with advance request via [email protected].

Upcoming workshops in the series will help attendees learn about parenting for success; youth and drug use; understand and file taxes, manage money; work with feelings of anxiety, obtain personal growth and receive advice before, during and after a divorce.

Workshops are designed to help participants believe in their unlimited power and potential, build the skills necessary to succeed, and be the powerful women they are meant to be. Workshops are created by topics developed from surveys showing expressed audience interest and needs.

Flyers and a schedule of upcoming workshops are posted on www.scvzonta.org for viewing.