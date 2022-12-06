Assault suspect arrested in conjunction with burglary

A 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of assaulting his girlfriend on Sunday night was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of felony burglary, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a medical emergency at about 9 p.m. on the 18000 block of Annes Circle in Canyon Country.

“(A) male adult took unknown narcotics, having medical issues,” Arriaga wrote in an email to The Signal. “During (the) investigation, deputies learned the male, later identified as the suspect, kicked his girlfriend’s door open and physically assaulted the victim. The suspect fled prior to deputy arrival. The victim declined medical attention.”

Arriaga added that she had no additional information about the suspect or the burglary, as the arrest report, she said, was not available as of Tuesday afternoon. However, the LASD booking log indicated that no bail was set for the suspect.