Assault suspect arrested in conjunction with burglary

A 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of assaulting his girlfriend on Sunday night was arrested Monday morning on suspicion of felony burglary, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a medical emergency at about 9 p.m. on the 18000 block of Annes Circle in Canyon Country.  

“(A) male adult took unknown narcotics, having medical issues,” Arriaga wrote in an email to The Signal. “During (the) investigation, deputies learned the male, later identified as the suspect, kicked his girlfriend’s door open and physically assaulted the victim. The suspect fled prior to deputy arrival. The victim declined medical attention.” 

Arriaga added that she had no additional information about the suspect or the burglary, as the arrest report, she said, was not available as of Tuesday afternoon. However, the LASD booking log indicated that no bail was set for the suspect.

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected]

