Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of resisting lawful detention

A Canyon Country man was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of felony resisting lawful detention by force, according to law enforcement officials.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding a mail theft at approximately 10:45 a.m. on the 17300 block of Humphreys Parkway, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

A deputy identified a man matching the suspect description. As the deputy attempted to detain the male, a brief struggle ensued, she added.

With the help of assisting units, the man was detained without further incident. Deputies were unable to locate any victims pertaining to mail theft. However, the man was ultimately arrested on suspicion of felony resisting lawful detention by force.

He was booked into the station and held in lieu of $25,000 bail. He remains in custody as of Tuesday, according to Arriaga.