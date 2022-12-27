Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of resisting lawful detention

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A Canyon Country man was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of felony resisting lawful detention by force, according to law enforcement officials.  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call for service regarding a mail theft at approximately 10:45 a.m. on the 17300 block of Humphreys Parkway, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.  

A deputy identified a man matching the suspect description. As the deputy attempted to detain the male, a brief struggle ensued, she added. 

With the help of assisting units, the man was detained without further incident. Deputies were unable to locate any victims pertaining to mail theft. However, the man was ultimately arrested on suspicion of felony resisting lawful detention by force.  

He was booked into the station and held in lieu of $25,000 bail. He remains in custody as of Tuesday, according to Arriaga. 

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera

Jose Herrera loves stories in all shapes and forms. New to the Santa Clarita Valley, he's ready to write stories about SCV's community. Have a story to share? Contact Jose at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS