Castaic High School club to present $5K check for breast cancer organizations

The newly established Women’s Empowerment Club at Castaic High School is slated to present a check of nearly $5,000 to breast cancer foundations on Jan. 21 after months of fundraising.

Kylie Price, a junior at Castaic High School who’s also enrolled in courses at College of the Canyons, said she founded the organization after taking a women’s studies class with professor Katie Coleman. Price wanted to create a space on her high school campus to discuss a variety of issues related to women.

“We’ve talked about social constructs,” Price said. “We have a few things coming up about intersectional feminism, how women are portrayed in media, and more.”

The club decided to reach out to local businesses and establishments that support women such as the SCV Pregnancy Center. Price said they’ve also had teachers, staff and administrators contribute to their fundraising.

Women’s Empowerment Club partnered with Cars 2 Charities, which auctions vehicles and donates the proceeds to a nonprofit organization. Together, they raised about $4,200.

Price said they are fundraising for Allie Awareness Breast Cancer Foundation, based in Sacramento, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation, which is based in Texas.

If you’re interested in donating to the Women’s Empowerment Club’s fundraising efforts, visit bit.ly/3hJOUkL or if you’re interested in learning more about the club, visit, bit.ly/3FOYUkz.