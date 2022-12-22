Castaic man detained in Torrance on suspicion of fatal hit and run

A Castaic man surrendered himself on Monday to the Torrance Police Department in connection to an investigation of a fatal hit and run that occurred in late-October, according to TPD officials.

Patrick Carty, 52, of Castaic, surrendered himself to investigators and he was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit and run. Carty was later released on bond, according to police records.

On Oct. 27, at approximately 7:36 a.m., Torrance police officers responded to the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard regarding a fatal traffic collision, according to a statement released by the department Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation revealed a white 2005 Ford truck was driving westbound on Artesia at a high rate of speed and rear-ended a black 2000 Toyota truck that was also traveling in the same direction.

The collision caused the driver of the white Ford truck to lose control of the vehicle, striking a pedestrian walking on the south sidewalk of Artesia Boulevard. The driver of the white Ford truck exited the vehicle and fled the scene without offering assistance to the involved parties, according to the investigation conducted by Lt. Cody Charley, commander of the traffic and special events division.

The pedestrian, a 78-year-old man from Torrance, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the black Toyota truck, a 44-year-old man of Gardena, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators analyzed evidence left at the scene and interviewed numerous witnesses. Based on their investigations, they obtained an arrest warrant for Carty.