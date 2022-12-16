Chanukah to kick off with community menorah lighting

All three of the synagogues in Santa Clarita will be joining together to light the first candle on the menorah at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall on Sunday to celebrate the beginning of Chanukah.

“It’s one of the few times a year that all of the synagogues can come together,” said Rabbi Mark Blazer of Temple Beth Ami.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and feature music, fun and refreshments.

Mayor Jason Gibbs is also scheduled to be in attendance.

“Year after year this is the largest event bringing together the Jewish community in Santa Clarita,” said Blazer.

Blazer said that with recent antisemitism incidents, the Jewish community has suffered. He hopes that through this Chanukah, the Jewish community can gain the support they need.

“This Chanukah in particular means a lot for us and it means a lot for our community and a lot for our country to publicly come together and stand with the Jewish community,” said Blazer.

“The holidays are all about bringing light to the world, shining light to the darkness.”

Temple Beth Ami is also scheduled to hold two additional Chanukah events.

A vodka and latke dinner is scheduled to be hosted at the rabbi’s house at 7 p.m. Dec. 21, celebrating Jewish culinary traditions. Those wishing to attend must RSVP to [email protected].

A “Fiddler on the Roof” sing-a-long is scheduled at the Laemmle Newhall, 22500 Lyons Ave., at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24. Cantor Kenny Ellis is set to host the event. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3htHMZJ.