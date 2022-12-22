City announces Christmas tree recycling

News release

Waste Management has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita to establish three locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees this holiday season. The locations offer residents an additional way to safely and quickly dispose of holiday trees, in addition to utilizing curbside pickup services.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 26, and lasting through Jan. 14, Santa Clarita residents can drop off their trees at any of the following locations:

• Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.

• Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St.

• Via Princessa Metrolink Station, 19201 Via Princessa.

Small trees, wreaths and garlands may also be placed inside curbside green waste carts for pickup on scheduled service days. Before disposing of trees, remove all ornaments, lights and tree stands. Flocked, painted, fireproofed and artificial trees will be accepted, but will not be recycled.

Additionally, single-family residences can place holiday trees at the curb on their regular collection day following Christmas and multi-family property residents can place their trees adjacent to bins within their complex. As in previous years, trees left curbside, outside of a green waste cart, will be picked up but service may be delayed based on available staffing.

Recycled trees are kept out of landfills and benefit the environment by being repurposed into soil, compost or mulch.

For questions regarding the Holiday Tree Recycling Program, contact Waste Management at 661-259-2398 or email the city of Santa Clarita at [email protected]