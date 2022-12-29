City announces new art exhibits

News release

Santa Clarita residents will be able to unlock their inner artist in 2023 as four new exhibits are installed at the city of Santa Clarita’s free public galleries. These galleries will feature a group show, art created by Santa Clarita youth and an individual exhibit showcasing a variety of art styles and subject matter.

At the First Floor Gallery at City Hall (23920 Valencia Blvd.), a group show titled “Storytelling” is on display now through March 3. The art on display invites the viewer into the storytelling process of the creation of art. The featured artists have created a story that tells more about the subject matter or inspiration for their work, providing the audience with a deeper understanding of the art.

You can join the city for an evening to discuss the featured artwork and get to know the artists behind the unique pieces at a free reception on Friday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Floor Gallery at City Hall.

Now through Feb. 24, residents may also visit the Santa Clarita Public Library Old Town Newhall Branch (24500 Main St.) to see a new collection of youth art. Youth program participants at the Newhall Community Center were invited to a poetry and art workshop and were guided by poet Xitlalic Guijosa as they created mixed-media poetry collages that answer the question, “What does community mean to me?”

A second collection featuring participants at the Canyon Country Community Center will be on display at the Santa Clarita Public Library Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch (18601 Soledad Canyon Road) now through Feb. 24.

Both projects were made possible with support from California Humanities (calhum.org), a nonprofit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

You can stop by the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Highway) to see a unique display by multifaceted artist Sylvia Schorn. Schorn creates with various art forms, ranging from painting and sculpting to designing and teaching. Her pieces feature diverse materials such as wood, metal, gold, silver, precious stones and more. When working with these materials, she “harnesses the power of art as a vehicle to shift awareness beyond the limited.” Schorn’s artwork will be on display until April 14.

To learn more about these exhibits and additional art opportunities, or to view the galleries virtually, visit SantaClaritaArts.com. For questions, contact the city’s Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved at [email protected].