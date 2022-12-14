Deputies: Man arrested in battery investigation

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives identified and arrested a primary suspect on suspicion of battery related to a late-November incident in Saugus, a video of which was widely shared on social media, showing a young man shoving an older man from behind after an argument about a near-collision, according to law enforcement officials.

According to deputies, Adriano Anzuini, 21, of Santa Clarita, turned himself in to the station early Wednesday and remained cooperative with detectives. Anzuini has been identified as the boyfriend of the woman, who drove the Toyota Prius that almost collided with the victim, which resulted in a possible road rage incident.

No other arrests are pending, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

SCV Sheriff’s Station detectives investigated a report of a battery that took place Nov. 29. According to reports, the victim was enroute to visit family on the 22100 block of Barrington Way in Saugus when a Toyota Prius almost collided with the victim.

After arriving to the residence on Barrington Way, approximately 15 to 20 minutes later, the victim heard a knock at the door. The victim opened the door and he was confronted by two men and a woman.

According to the victim, one of the men asked the victim whose vehicle was parked in front of the location. The two men argued about who was at fault in the near-collision. The victim explained it was his vehicle and exited the residence to move the vehicle.

Upon doing so, the victim was struck from behind and fell to the ground. The suspects fled on foot and out of view.

The victim sustained minor injury, and the suspects remained outstanding at the time a report was taken by deputies.

According to deputies, Anzuini was arrested on suspicion of felony battery likely to cause great bodily injury and elder abuse. He remains in custody at this time, Arriaga added.

Arriaga confirmed the investigation remains ongoing, and deputies thanked everyone who submitted tips and provided additional information.

https://mobile.twitter.com/AustinDave_/status/1601003127444221952